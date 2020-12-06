Merced’s ‘reverse’ Christmas parade brings holiday cheer amid tough times during pandemic

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly changing the way people celebrate the Christmas season, it certainly is not stopping Merced residents from exhibiting yuletide enthusiasm and holiday spirit.

The city’s annual Christmas parade Saturday night was a ‘reverse’ parade, where the floats and displays lined up along West Main Street between M Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Attendees then slowly drove down Main Street to view the displays.

The modified event drew a steady stream of cars from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The line of vehicles wrapped around many side streets, as people waited to view the Christmas floats and displays.

“I didn’t know what a reverse parade was until we started organizing this one,” said Colton Dennis, executive director of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. “I’m impressed.”

Organizers opted for a reverse parade to avoid the large crowds that are typical during a usual parade. The option allows people to stay in their cars, where the coronavirus risk is diminished considerably.

“This is perfect for them,” said Mike Waits, Main Street Association board member. “Normally they would be on the side of the street which wouldn’t work health-wise.”

Vehicles that cruised down Main Street were able to see police cars and fire engines lit up. There were inflatable Santas, Christmas trees, penguins, minions and reindeer. There were dancers performing with masks, and dogs adorned with lights.

The displays also included a Santa Claus sitting in a sleigh across the street from a deejay dressed in a Grinch outfit.

“I think this is awesome,” said Josh Pedrozo, who was recently elected Merced County supervisor for District 2. “It shows how much the community can come together to acknowledge the holiday spirit.”

“At first I didn’t think much of it, but seeing how it was put together and all the cars coming through... it’s neat to see. It says a lot about our community,” he added.

