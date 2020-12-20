Modified Merced ‘Shop With a Cop’ event brings holiday cheer to local kids

Merced police officers take part in the annual Shop With a Cop event in Merced on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The event which usually sees officers and area schoolchildren shopping at the Merced Mall and surrounding area, was modified this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year about 20 children provided officers with a list and the officers shopped for the items and delivered them to the children. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Merced police officers took time out to bring some holiday cheer this year to area kids with “Shop With a Cop.”

The annual event, which usually sees children paired with officers as they shop at the Merced Mall, was modified this year. Officers were provided a list from each child, which were later purchased at the mall.

COVID-19 restrictions led to a change in this year’s event, said Merced Police Community Liaison Eugene Drummond.

“Because of the mandates and stuff like that, we decided to go with a wish list,” Drummond said.

This year, 20 area youth, ranging from preschool to middle school students, had $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and others.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Drummond said half of the money was provided by the police department. The other half was provided by Merced Mall.

About 10 officers were provided with lists of items, and they shopped in the mall area for the items for kids.

Drummond said families were encouraged to look at different stores in the community, to help develop a list of items the police officers would shop for.

Officers delivered the items to the children later in the day.

Drummond said the eligible children were chosen by their school districts, as they know the needs and circumstances of their students.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“For us, the partnership with the schools allows us to trust them in deciding who they pick,” Drummond said.

The event also allows officers to provide a positive level of outreach not only to the children, but their families as well. “We also realize this opportunity to serve community is part of our service,” Drummond said.

Merced police and Merced Fire Department are continuing to collect toys to distribute to underprivileged children in the community through the Fire and Cops for Kids program.

The department has been gathering new unwrapped toys since November to distribute before Christmas. The program’s open to families with children age 12 and under.

The department is assisted by community merchants in the collection of the toys.

Information on how to donate or to register a child for the Fire and Kops for Kids program can be found at the Merced Police Department website.