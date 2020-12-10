No injuries reported in central Merced house fire, officials say

Merced City Fire Department tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

No injuries were reported in a house fire reported Wednesday night in central Merced, according to the Merced Fire Department.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious and the cause is still under investigation.

Two occupants were at the home when the fire happened.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single story residential structure in the 1000 block of West 20th Street at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin.

Franklin said the fire appeared to be located toward the back of the structure with a portion of the home well involved.

Firefighters were able to make an interior attack on the structure and were on scene for more than two hours, fire officials said.

According to Franklin, four engines, one truck and a battalion chief for a total of about 16 fire personnel responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents impacted by the fire.