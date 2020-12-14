Merced residents help bring holiday cheer with annual decorations and light shows

Merced resident Loretta Wiggin goes all-in every Christmas with her house and yard decorations.

She says she started doing the decorations 50 years ago when her children were little while her family lived in Ripon.

Wiggin continued with the decorations that light up her yard when she moved to Monte Grosso Drive two years ago.

“It takes me weeks to get up,” Wiggin said. “I’m never really finished. If I find something at the store and I’ll add it. I don’t know when to quit. People will call and ask, ‘Is your yard done yet? I’ll answer, ‘Is it Christmas Eve yet?’”

Her kids have joked the yard looks like an advertisement for PG&E.

Wiggin, 77, puts up all the lights and decorations herself. She has all kinds of light-up figures in her yard.

For example, there are Christmas trees, penguins, toy soldiers, carolers, snowmen, presents, a horse and a carriage, multiple Santa Clauses, an arch angel and a nativity scene.

“I look out my window and see the lights and I think of God and Christmas,” said neighbor Rita Sandino. “She did a great job and she did it all herself. I think it’s beautiful.”

Wiggin added a few more things to her collection this week after a trip to the store. Some of her oldest pieces are 30 to 35 years old.

“My husband used to tell me ‘I know when you’re done decorating when I blow a circuit,’” Wiggin said. “He’d get excited if it happened while he was watching football.”

Wiggin loves this time of year — and decorating her house and yard helps get her in the Christmas spirit. She takes joy in seeing people react to her decorations.

“I love Christmas,” she said. “People have a better attitude around Christmas as a rule. I’ve always loved Christmas. I started doing it when my kids were little. Now my oldest is 58.

“I like the expressions on little kids’ faces when they go by. That’s my joy out of it.”

Her neighbors — both those who’ve lived in the area for years and people who are new — have always enjoyed the decorations.

“I admire her,” Sandino said. “I wish I could do it. She did it all by herself.”

Wiggin says at 77 years old, it may take her longer to put the decorations up than when she was younger. However, it’s still a labor of love.

“I used to be able to put it up in three or four days. Now it takes weeks,” Wiggin said. “I don’t care. I work on it until I get tired and then I take a nap. Then I’ll go back at it. I enjoy doing it.”

Sunset Drive light show

Three houses on Sunset Drive in Merced are continuing their tradition of sharing holiday cheer with their annual light show, which is synced up to Christmas music.

It’s a tradition that started 13 years ago by John and Jena Libecki. Their neighbors Sean and Michelle Ryan joined in on the fun in 2009 and a third neighbor was added to the group last year.

Visitors can tune their radios to a station posted on signs at the houses and listen to the music as the light show goes off.

The animated light display will be open daily 6 p.m. to 10 p.m until New Years Day, rain or shine. The group recommends visiting on a foggy night for the best light display conditions.