Best Buy is coming back to Merced. Here’s what we know about where and when

People wait in line outside Best Buy located at 1764 W. Olive Ave. in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for the store announced that the Best Buy store in Merced will be closing in March. The company hopes to open a new store in Merced by the end of 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Best Buy is returning to Merced.

The new store will be located next to Planet Fitness on R Street, according to City of Merced spokesperson Mike Conway.

“Best Buy will be coming back and will be sharing a wall in the old Orchard Supply building with Planet Fitness,” Conway said.

There is no timeline for when the new store will open, only sometime next year, according to Conway.

“We’ll have a lot more information in the days and weeks to come,” Conway said. “The store stayed true to their promise that they would come back to Merced.”

Best Buy closed its previous location in Merced in March when it couldn’t come to a lease agreement for with the landlord for the building located at t 1764 W. Olive Ave. The store had opened up in Merced in 2003.

At the time a Best Buy spokesperson stated the company didn’t want to leave Merced.

“We want to stay, we’re willing to stay,” Best Buy spokesperson Kevin Flanagan said. “Merced has been great. We’ve been there 17 years. We’re hoping to come back in the area with a new store at the end of the year.”