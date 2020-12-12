Deadline for Merced businesses to apply for COVID-19 assistance approaching fast

People walk through Bob Hart Square in downtown Merced, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Businesses in the City of Merced directly impacted by the county’s return to Purple Tier have until 5 p.m. Dec. 23 — or until the grant funds are exhausted — to apply for assistance, say city officials.

The maximum grant amount allocated per business is $3,000, and does not require repayment.

“We know that our local merchants have endured great financial hardships because of the pandemic,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz said in a news release.

“The City Council is focused on helping businesses get through these difficult times. Our small businesses do more than provide goods and services, they provide jobs and income to our friends and neighbors.”

Eligible businesses include, but are not limited to: hair salons, nail salons and barbershops; churches and places of worship; restaurants; dance studios; family entertainment centers; gyms and fitness clubs; movie theaters; museums and yoga studios.

The funds are used to reimburse purchases of items such as heaters, fire-rated tents, lighting and rent or mortgage payments, the release said.

As businesses and establishments such as places of worship transition to outdoor operations, they will need items such as canopies, umbrellas and other equipment like cameras and transmitters to broadcast services in parking lots.

To apply for the COVID-19 Business Assistance Program visit: www.cityofmerced.org. To determine eligibility, you will need to provide proof of current City business license, W-9, and supporting documentation for reimbursement.

For more information, please contact citymanager@cityofmerced.org or (209) 385-6834.

Purple tier counties

The purple tier Merced and other counties inhabit is a designation under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Introduced in late August, the blueprint provides for a gradual county-by-county easing of limitations based on the level of risk for COVID-19 to spread in the community.

Merced, Stanislaus, Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties have all been on purple Tier 1, representing widespread risk of viral spread.

In addition to being grouped into the most stringent reopening tier, Merced County is also subject to the regional stay-at-home orders triggered by dwindling intensive care unity capacity.