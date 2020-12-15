Local
Los Banos police investigating death of woman found in alley
Los Banos police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in an alley.
A caller reported to 911 at 5:52 a.m. that female acquaintance not breathing in the area of 4th and I streets, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.
Officers arrived on scene and located the woman, believed to be in her 50s. The woman, who was pronounced dead, is believed to have been homeless, and had been staying in the alley near a church.
A man who is associated with the woman was detained by police pending further investigation, according to the release. Police said it is early in the investigation and details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-2507.
Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by visiting the Los Banos Police Department website and clicking on “Report Criminal Activity Anonymously” link, according to police.
Tips can also be left by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 855-725-2420 or on the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
Comments