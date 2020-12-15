Local
Merced driver, 58, killed in crash near El Nido identified
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a driver killed in a crash near El Nido over the weekend as Lee Winzer, 58, of Merced.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sandy Mush Road and Highway 59.
The crash involved a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Winzer, and a 2004 Ford F-150.
A 28-year-old man escaped from the Chevrolet’s front passenger seat without injuries.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a Modesto hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries authorities said.
A 37-year-old woman in the front passenger seat of the Ford also had minor-to-moderate injuries while a 15-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a Modesto area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.
