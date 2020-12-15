Los Banos police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 38-year-old man found inside residence

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was found unresponsive Saturday in Los Banos, police said.

At about 11:16 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Pinot Noir Street, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said Jose Luis Tellez III was found unresponsive inside his home and pronounced dead by medical personnel. Los Banos police detectives have taken over the investigation.

Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said the death is being investigated as suspicious, pending autopsy results and further investigation.

“We’re investigating the death and trying to determine what happened,” Hedden said.

According to police, authorities learned of a social media post that spoke about the case, stating authorities had “many folks” in custody.

Los Banos police said the post also stated that the son of a police officer was sought or was involved in the investigation. Police said that information is not true.

Hedden said it is important for the public to know that if they hear something, to contact the police department rather than posting on social media. That will allow police to vet the information.

It also helps to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to Hedden. “We have to follow up on all of those rumors and that kind of slows us down,” Hedden said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Los Banos Police Department directly instead of posting information on social media.

“We’re continuing to talk to additional persons who may have information and we’re continuing to follow leads,” Hedden said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jesus Parras at 209-827-2510. Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by clicking on “Report Criminal Activity Anonymously” on the Los Banos Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.