In-Shape Health Clubs files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic

In-Shape health club on McHenry Ave. in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

In-Shape Health Clubs, which has numerous locations throughout the San Joaquin Valley from Sacramento to Bakersfield, announced it filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 on Wednesday, according to the company’s website.

The company said the decision was due to stringent COVID-19 policies in California.

“We have been shut down as most of you know for the majority of the year, which is really almost 10 months now,” said In-Shape CEO Francesca Schular in a video posted on the company website.

How the company’s decision will affect the In-Shape locations in Merced and Stanislaus counties is unclear.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There were three In-Shape Health Clubs in Merced before the start of the pandemic. The location on R Street recently closed, according to Merced Director of Economic Development Frank Quintero.

There is also an In-Shape Health Clubs located on Yosemite Avenue and G Street in Merced.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had to close some of our clubs permanently due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” the company stated on its website.

“In-Shape expects to emerge from its restructuring with a smaller, more focused portfolio of about 45 clubs across California and will remain positioned to be the leading fitness and community destination in our markets.”

The company did not disclose which 45 clubs will remain open.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER