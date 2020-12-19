Merced girl, 10, leads drive, donating over 100 coats for less fortunate during winter

Chenoweth Elementary School fifth-grader Gwendolyn Dockstader helped start a coat drive that led to 102 coats, sweatshirts and beanies being donated to people in need this holiday season. Casey Dockstader

Gwendolyn Dockstader’s family would describe her as a sweet, kind-hearted 10-year-old girl, who is always looking for ways to help others.

So it wasn’t a surprise when the Chenoweth Elementary fifth grader in Merced put together a coat drive for people who are less fortunate.

What started as a flier on Facebook for family and friends turned into a school-wide project that led to the donations of 103 coats, sweatshirts and beanies that were donated for people in need.

“It made me feel very happy,” Gwendolyn said. “It gave me that warm and fuzzy feeling.”

Where did she get the idea to start collecting coats for people?

“It was cold out,” Gwendolyn said. “I thought there might be some people who don’t have coats so I decided to start a coat drive.”

Her first plan was a little ambitious, says her mother, Casey.

“Her first thought was ‘we’re lucky, we have coats,’” Casey said. “She wanted for us to go out and buy coats. We’re lucky but we’re not that lucky. We felt with the help of our family and friends we could put together something.”

Gwendolyn made a flier that her mother posted on Facebook.

Casey also informed Chenoweth Elementary principal Vance D’Escoto about the coat drive and he helped get the school involved by placing a tub for students and staff to drop off coats to donate before Thanksgiving.

“I was fearful to have her set a goal beforehand because I didn’t know how well it would go,” Casey said. “It went so well we were beyond surprised.”

Gwendolyn contacted her uncle Jake Fister, who works in the Merced Police Department, and he helped them get in touch with the department’s community outreach department.

The Dockstaders took the coats and other donated clothing items to the police department, where they were going to be delivered to foster families, migrant families and a crisis center.

“Gwen has always been very kind kid with a sweet heart,” Casey said. “She’s always looking to help others. So when Gwen came up with the idea we weren’t surprised. We supported her.”

It’s not the first time Gwendolyn has tried to help others.

Her mom says a couple years ago she noticed a friend at school didn’t have a coat. She was coming to school in a sweatshirt.

“She has an eye for people who might be suffering,” Casey said. “That’s just been her talent.”