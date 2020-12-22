Merced Sun-Star Logo
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash south of Merced, according to CHP

Merced Sun-Star file photo.

One person was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash just south of Merced, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers responded the to collision at about 3 p.m. in the area of West Dickenson Ferry Road near Highway 59, according to CHP officer Eric Zuniga.

Zuniga said a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a 29-year-old Merced man was traveling eastbound on West Dickenson Ferry Road, west of Highway 59.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times into a field. Zuniga said it appears the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

