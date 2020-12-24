Early morning fire damages home outside Merced, Cal Fire reports

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County crews responded at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, to a structure fire at a home in the area of Highway 59 and West Cardella Road, just outside the City of Merced, according to a Cal Fire news release. Fire officials said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and the cause if the fire is under investigation. Image courtesy of Cal Fire Merced County.

A home was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning just outside Merced, according to Cal Fire/Merced County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the structure was believed to be unoccupied.

At about 3:30 a.m. crews responded to the fire near North Highway 59 and West Cardella Road, according to a Cal Fire news release.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the single family home with heavy flames coming from the structure. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to minimize the fire’s spread to additional structures, the release said.

A total of three engines, one water tender, one medium rescue vehicle and a chief officer responded to the fire.