Police asking public for help in locating Merced juvenile who went missing Tuesday

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Giovanni Gutierrez was last seen in front of his home at 1519 W 22nd Street in Merced, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. Gutierrez walked outside and never returned, according to police.

If you know the whereabouts of Gutierrez or have seen him, please call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.