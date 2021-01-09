Merced County launches ‘Support our Restaurants’ campaign to help local eateries

Merced County and its six cities are launching a “Support our Restaurants” campaign in an effort to help local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the campaign is to use social media to promote local restaurants that have been impacted by the State’s COVID-19 restrictions regarding on-site dining.

“It’s been devastating,” said Merced Mayor Matt Serratto. “Many local restaurants are struggling for their survival.”

Serratto says a lot of small businesses have struggled during the pandemic, with a lot of spending dollars being shifted toward big businesses.

“Many of these local restaurants are treasures,” Serratto said. “They add so much to our city and through no fault of their own they have been struggling.”

In the coming weeks, the county, cities and other local entities will use “Takeout Tuesday,” “We Deliver Wednesday” and “Support our Restaurants” hashtags on social media to promote local restaurants, according to Merced County spokesperson Mike North.

Local restaurants will also be listed on the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.MercedHCC.com/EatLocal along with their menus and phone numbers. Restaurants can request to be featured on social media by their respective jurisdiction by emailing the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at info@mercedhcc.com.

Residents are also encouraged to purchase gift certificates from local restaurants.

“We know restaurants have really been hit hard and we want to do whatever we can to remind people if they can order takeout or delivery once or twice a week. It can really make a difference for our small restaurants,” North said.

J&R Tacos co-owner Oscar Torres says it’s important people are reminded that local restaurants need help.

Merced County restaurants have been forced to shut down outdoor dining and have been relegated to only takeout and delivery orders since below the San Joaquin Valley dropped below the 15% ICU capacity threshold on Dec. 4.

The regional COVID-19 stay-at-home order affecting Fresno, Merced and the San Joaquin Valley was extended on Dec. 29.

“It’s very important people don’t forget that we are here,” Torres said. “We’ve always been open to provide our service for everyone. We small businesses are important in the community. We are the ones who support others in the community like non-profit organizations, groups, fundraisers, scholarships and football teams.”

“We’re always trying to give back to the community. This is a tough time for everyone,” he added.

Since outdoor dining was suspended, Torres says many restaurants have seen a big drop in sales. He also points out when orders come through food delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash the restaurants have to pay service fees that cut into their sales.

“Nothing stops during the pandemic,” Torres said. “We still have to pay rent, PG&E, taxes and everything. So when they reduce the seating in the restaurant or cut out outside dining, that all affects us.”