Merced’s annual MLK march canceled. Virtual program being held due to pandemic

Members of the community walk along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Unity March to honor the legacy of the late civil rights trailblazer, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in Merced Calif., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing organizers to cancel the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced this year — although a virtual program that can be viewed online is scheduled in its place.

It would have been the 25th annual march in Merced, according to Tamara Cobb, the chairperson of the annual peace march and celebration.

“It is with regret to announce there will be no annual MLK March and celebration due to the pandemic,” Cobb stated via text message.

Although there will not be a march this year, there will be an option to honor the memory of Dr. King. The Merced Couny NAACP branch will offer its two-hour virtual program to recognize Dr. King’s life and legacy from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 on their website www.mercednaacp.com.

The virtual program will feature history and local entertainment, according to NAACP Merced President Allen Brooks.

Brooks says it’s key to find a ways to honor the civil rights trailblazer, despite the pandemic.

“It’s very important,” Brooks said. “Especially with everything going on at the Capitol and everything happening in 2020. A lot of people didn’t want to miss it.”

Brooks says people will be able to see some of King’s memorable speeches during the history section of the program. Local entertainment will include poetry, spoken word and kids reciting books.

“It’s very disappointing that we can’t have the march because it’s been getting bigger and bigger, every year it’s grown,” Brooks said.

“The march is always very powerful and it gets people motivated. Our numbers go up during that time and it leads into our Black History celebration.”