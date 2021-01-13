CHP investigating two-vehicle crash involving Merced County Sheriff’s sergeant

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a Merced County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the sergeant’s name has not been released.

According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, the crash occurred at about 10:55 a.m. at the intersection of West Olive Avenue and Highway 59 in Merced.

Zuniga said the sergeant was traveling westbound on West Olive Avenue in an unmarked 2020 Ford F-150.

Authorities said it is believed the sergeant was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when his vehicle collided at the intersection with a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by a 35-year-old man, traveling southbound on Highway 59.

The collision remains under investigation and authorities are attempting to locate video surveillance from buildings in the surrounding area.

According to CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.