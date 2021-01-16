Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle near Atwater in Merced County, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on Santa Fe Drive, near Spaceport Entry, in Merced County on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a sedan and a fence at approximately 11 p.m.

While en route, CHP officers were advised that Atwater Police Department and Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene and had located a deceased pedestrian.

The victim, a 41-year old man from Winton, was lying in the No. 2 northbound lane of Santa Fe Drive. A Hyundai Elantra was located in a dirt field north of Santa Fe Drive and east of Spaceport Entry.

During the investigation, officers determined the 47-year-old driver of the Elantra was going approximately 55 mph in the No. 2 lane of westbound Santa Fe Drive, according to CHP.

The pedestrian appeared to be walking or standing in the middle of the No. 2 westbound lane, directly in the path of the vehicle.

Due to the pedestrian wearing dark clothing and no lighting in the area of the collision, the driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway and the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

After the collision, the Hyundai traveled across the north shoulder of Santa Fe Drive and collided with a chain link fence. The driver suffered minor injuries and was determined not be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.