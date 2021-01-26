Merced County expected to receive heavy rain in this week’s storm

Merced County is bracing for what should be a wet three days as a storm works through the area starting as early as Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service officials.

The county could see as much as 3 inches of rain through Friday afternoon, according to NWS Meteorologist Colin McKellar.

Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the low 50s on Wednesday, McKellar said, and then will rise just a bit on Thursday and Friday, although lows still will be in the 40s.

“The storm system should clear out of the area by Friday morning, possibly Friday afternoon,” McKellar said. “The system will be completely out by Friday evening.”

Those headed to Southern California should expect to see a solid chance of rain over the Grapevine the next three days. McKellar said there is a “chance of minor snow” on Wednesday at 5,000 feet, “but it will be all rain after Wednesday through Friday.”

“We’re not expecting huge travel concerns. There will be definite rainy conditions, maybe 2-3 inches in the Kern County Mountains,” he said.

Sandbag Information

The County of Merced and cities of Atwater, Dos Palos, Gustine, Livingston, Los Banos and Merced have established sandbag information phone lines and locations for pick-up during times of extreme weather conditions. The locations will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents are advised to bring a shovel.

The Merced County Office of Emergency Services Information LIne is 209-385-7379.

Snow predicted for Yosemite

The Yosemite Valley is expected to receive a lot of rain and snow with the upcoming storm.

Snow is expected above 4,500 feet, with most of the snowfall expected to come on Wednesday. Yosemite could see anywhere between 1 to 2 feet of snow and 8.5 inches of rain, McKellar said.

Mariposa is also expected to see heavy rain over the next three days — as much as 6 inches through Friday afternoon, according to McKellar.

Cool lows for the weekend

After the storm system makes it way through Merced County, temperatures after expected to be cool on Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 50s but lows will be in the high 30s or low 40s, according to McKellar.