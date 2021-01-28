Foster Farms employee dies in industrial accident, company says. Here’s what we know

Vehicles including Foster Farms trucks enter and exit the Foster Farms facility located at 1000 Davis Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 50-year-old Foster Farms employee died Wednesday in what the company says was an industrial accident.

Ira Brill, Foster Farms vice president of communications, told the Sun-Star the death occurred at a fertilizer plant outside Livingston, a few miles away from the company’s main facility.

The Merced County Coroner has identified the man as Mario Ramos Espinoza. “Naturally this is something we greatly regret and we extend our sympathy to the family and loved ones,” Brill said.

Details are preliminary.

Daryl Allen, spokesperson for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators believe Espinoza arrived at the location around 4 p.m. Wednesday to work on a water truck.

Allen said a coworker found Espinoza later Wednesday underneath a truck that was still running. Deputies and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

Espinoza was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m., according to Allen.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the death, as such incidents are routinely looking into by the state agency. Brill said Foster Farms is also conducting its own investigation.