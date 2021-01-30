Local

77-year-old man struck by vehicle in Merced. Police seeking help from the public

A 77-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Merced on Saturday morning, the city Police Department reported.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Glen Avenue and E. 23rd Street at 7:33 a.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Officers found the victim down in the roadway. He was flown to an area hospital with injuries police described as moderate to major.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Paynter at 209-388-7744.

Profile Image of Shawn Jansen
Shawn Jansen
Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service