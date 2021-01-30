77-year-old man struck by vehicle in Merced. Police seeking help from the public

A 77-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Merced on Saturday morning, the city Police Department reported.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Glen Avenue and E. 23rd Street at 7:33 a.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Officers found the victim down in the roadway. He was flown to an area hospital with injuries police described as moderate to major.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Paynter at 209-388-7744.