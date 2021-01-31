Pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 99, Merced CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday on Highway 99 near Merced.

The identity of the person who died has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, just south of the Atwater-Merced Expressway at about 6 a.m., according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Zuniga said the pedestrian reportedly attempted to walk east across the freeway from the west shoulder. Authorities said a vehicle traveling in the No. 1 lane at about 65 mph struck the pedestrian with a glancing blow.

The pedestrian was also struck by another vehicle and a big rig, Zuniga said. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers cooperated with authorities and the collision remains under investigation.