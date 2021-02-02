Snelling home sustains substantial fire damage, Merced County Fire says

Merced County firefighters battling a structure fire in Snelling, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Merced County Fire Department

A Snelling home sustained substantial damage after a fire on Tuesday evening, according to the Merced County Fire Department/Cal Fire.

There were no reported injures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 65, assigned to Snelling, responded to the report of a structure fire at 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to see heavy fire coming from the second story. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to additional structures.

Four engines, two water tenders, two chief officers, two investigators and 14 firefighters responded to the incident.