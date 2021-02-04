Merced County Coroner asks for public’s help locating relatives of deceased woman

The Merced County Sherif Coroner’s Bureau is seeking the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Alicia Lopez. Image courtesy Merced County Sheriff’s Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is seeking help from the public in locating the relatives of a woman who has died.

According to a news release, Coroner’s Office staff are attempting to locate relatives of 67-year-old Alicia Lopez. Staff have searched multiple personnel records but have unsuccessful in locating any of her relatives, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Locating immediate family members of the deceased is necessary for the Coroner’s Office to release the body and allow the person to have a burial, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Lopez is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.