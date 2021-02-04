Community feedback needed at Merced County workshop for future Franklin-Beachwood park

Merced County Administration Building in Merced. Merced Sun-Star

Merced County is in the process of applying for a state grant to create an 18-acre park in the Franklin-Beachwood area.

According to a news release from the county, the grant could provide $8.5 million for the new park.

An in-person outdoor workshop on the topic is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Stefani Elementary School parking lot, 2678 Ranchero Lane.

Through several surveys and public meetings, residents requested a playground, walking path, baseball and soccer field, picnic shelters, and a community recreation center. All of these ideas can be implemented into the grant proposal.

Stefani Elementary School is located next to the 18-acre site the county purchased to create a new park for the public. Attendees will get to share their opinions how the grant money should be used for the new park. Attendees must adhere to social distancing guidelines and must wear a mask.

The grant can pay for safety items, landscaping, and art, which could include features like security cameras, additional lighting, and tile murals. The grant is due in March, and award announcements are expected in the fall of 2021.