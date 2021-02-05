Merced police searching for three teens who carjacked driver at gunpoint

The Merced Police Department is investigating a second armed carjacking reported this week.

Police responded the carjacking report Friday at 7:53 p.m. in the 900 block of West 13th Street., according to a news release.

According to police, three armed suspects assaulted the victim and stole his vehicle at gunpoint.

The vehicle is a grey 2013 Chevy Cruze, California license plate 7LSG158.

The suspects were described as three males in their teens, wearing dark clothes and masks.

Merced police arrested a 15-year old male juvenile connected to a carjacking Thursday after the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision a few hours later at the intersection of West 19th Street and I Street in Merced.

A handgun was brandished during the theft of the vehicle. The victim was uninjured.

If you have any information related to the Friday’s incident, contact the contact Officer Centeno at 209-385-6905 or by email at centenoa@cityofmerced.org.