Two-vehicle crash near Gustine kills man, 66, and 7-year-old granddaughter, CHP reports

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man and his granddaughter died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle-versus-car crash near Gustine on Sunday, California Highway Patrol reported.

According to Coroner’s Officer Spokesperson Deputy Daryl Allen, the dead have been identified as Norman Figueroa, 66, and Kaylee Figueroa, 7, both of Gustine.

Officers responded to the collision at about 1:35 p.m. in the area of Hunt Road and Gun Club Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The CHP said motorcyclist Figueroa and the child (the passenger) were traveling northbound on Hunt Road. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist attempted to make a U-turn at Gun Club Road, failing to yield the right of way to a 2007 Acura TL driven by Yolanda Vasquez. 39.

The front left corner of the Acura collided with the motorcycle causing both riders to be ejected. Authorities said both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the collision, but the child’s helmet came off as she was ejected.

The Acura continued onto the east shoulder and collided with a metal fence before coming to rest, according to authorities.

Vasquez was transported to Mercy Hospital in Merced with major injuries.

Norman Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene. His granddaughter was taken to Los Banos Memorial Hospital with major injuries and later transported to Valley Children’s Hospital, according to the CHP.

According to Allen, the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday night.