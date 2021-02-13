Local

‘We want to bring the community together.’ Merced mural honoring MLK taking shape

A mural honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is being painted on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 12th Street in Merced.

Construction of the mural began on Friday by artists belonging to a group called Third Hour Collective. The group is working with the Merced Chapter of the NAACP and local residents to fund the project.

“What the mural is about is we want to bring the community together,” said Earvin Mendoza, who is a member of Third Hour Collective.

“Right now we have a little pop-up event going toward the funds to bring more art to Merced. Our main focus today is just to bring more attention to the part (of Merced) that we think is a little bit neglected. We want the whole community to be apart of it.”

A celebration is scheduled on Feb. 21 from 1-4 p.m. to unveil the mural. There will be free food and entertainment.

Profile Image of Shawn Jansen
Shawn Jansen
Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.
  Comments  

Environment

More Florida manatees have been crushed by flood gates, contributing to a deadly year

Environment

Commentary: Greens who object to geoengineering put planet at risk

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service