‘We want to bring the community together.’ Merced mural honoring MLK taking shape

A mural honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is being painted on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 12th Street in Merced.

Construction of the mural began on Friday by artists belonging to a group called Third Hour Collective. The group is working with the Merced Chapter of the NAACP and local residents to fund the project.

“What the mural is about is we want to bring the community together,” said Earvin Mendoza, who is a member of Third Hour Collective.

“Right now we have a little pop-up event going toward the funds to bring more art to Merced. Our main focus today is just to bring more attention to the part (of Merced) that we think is a little bit neglected. We want the whole community to be apart of it.”

A celebration is scheduled on Feb. 21 from 1-4 p.m. to unveil the mural. There will be free food and entertainment.