Longtime Merced County supervisor, community leader Jerry O’Banion dies

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Jerry O’Banion speaks at his final board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, after 28 years of service.

Jerry O’Banion — a longtime community leader with a record of service spanning more than a quarter-century — died on Sunday.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

A Dos Palos High grad, O’Banion served seven terms on the Board of Supervisors from 1990 until he retired in 2018. During that time, he served six times as chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

Merced City Manager Stephanie Dietz said she knew O’Banion personally through their families farming before working with him professionally.

Dietz described O’Banion as a very kind man who had a strong love for Merced County, growing up in Dos Palos and being a farmer. She said she got to know him professionally during her time working for Merced County CEO Jim Brown.

Dietz said that during the last drought, the county took strong measures to protect the use of groundwater, and O’Banion made sure it stayed in the community. Dietz said one of her assignments was to work on the ordinance.

“He mentored me in several ways, both in leadership style and in wisdom,” Dietz said. According to Dietz, he shared with her his vision, which was to do the best for the people he represented.

“Jerry was very special to me in that he encouraged me to find my path and to take on more responsibility — and he is one of the reasons I am here today,” she said.

Dietz said O’Banion did so much to support the people of Merced County and that he leaves a long-lasting legacy of leadership.

“His passing is a great loss to our community,” she said.

He represented the District 5 west side communities of Dos Palos, Los Banos, Santa Nella, South Dos Palos, and Volta.

O’Banion served on the Dos Palos City Council from 1980 to 1990, with a stint as mayor from 1987 to 1990.

He was also part-owner of O’Banion Ranches.

Merced County District 5 Supervisor Scott Silveira posted about O’Banion on his Facebook page.

“Jerry was a great mentor and advisor. He always took my calls and provided insight,” Silveira wrote.

“He was a good friend and supporter. He left big shoes to fill, and I am working hard to make sure the opportunity to fill them is not wasted. Brooke and I send our heartfelt condolences to Dollie and family.”