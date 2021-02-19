Woman hurt in Merced vehicle versus pedestrian crash

A 26-year-old woman was hurt Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on G Street at East Donna Drive in Merced.

Police responded to the scene at 5:19 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive in the southbound lanes of G Street, according to a police news release.

She sustained moderate to major injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigating officers.