Woman hurt in Merced vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Sun-Star staff

A 26-year-old woman was hurt Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on G Street at East Donna Drive in Merced.

Police responded to the scene at 5:19 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive in the southbound lanes of G Street, according to a police news release.

She sustained moderate to major injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigating officers.

Merced police aski anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Traffic Division at (209) 385-6905
