Merced County reports three new COVID-19 deaths over weekend, 166 new cases

The Merced County Department of Public Health has recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths since Friday.

Monday’s numbers come as the coronavirus has now killed more than 500,000 people in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will increase vaccine doses to the Central Valley by nearly 60% compared to last week with an additional 34,000 doses being made available to vaccinate agricultural and food workers.

The exact number of additional doses expected in Merced County was not clear.

COVID-related deaths in the county have reached 391 since the beginning of he pandemic, according to the latest figures released by the county on Monday.

All three deaths were men with one between the ages of 50-64 and two age 65 or over. According to the health department, two had underlying health conditions and one is unknown.

Health department data showed there were 45 coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday, 50 on Sunday and 71 on Monday.

In total, 28,655 residents have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,231 are estimated to be currently infected – 124 less than reported by the county on Friday.

Data shows there are currently 32 people hospitalized throughout Merced County due to the virus – an increase of three since Friday.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals had 10 people in the ICU, with four ICU beds remaining as of Sunday.

Merced County currently has a positivity rate of 6%, meaning the level of people among those who’ve been tested who had a positive result. That’s a decrease from about 11% at the beginning of the month.

Updated statewide figures showed 3,446,611 confirmed cases in California and 49,338 deaths.

Elsewhere in the region

Tulare County reported 163 cases on Monday, which brings the total to 47,562 cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths make that total 722. The county has received 57,215 doses of the vaccine.

Stanislaus County Ten new cases reported since Friday, 931 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were 378 new cases since Friday, raising the total to 49,860.

Kings County added 24 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 21,881 cases. An additional death reported since Sunday brought that total to 216. The county has received 11,206 doses of the vaccine.

Madera County did not report any deaths since Friday, when the total was 201. Another 93 cases brought the total to 21,789.

Mariposa County has seen 392 cases and seven deaths. The county has received 1,348 doses of the vaccine.





