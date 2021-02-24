Coroner identifies woman, 50, killed Sunday in Merced train versus pedestrian incident

Police tape Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Coroner’s Office has identified a female pedestrian struck and killed Sunday by a train as Susan Serena, 50, of Merced.

Merced police responded to the scene in the area of Highway 59 and West 16th Street at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, according to the department.

Police said the conductor reported seeing Serena on the tracks before the incident.

The conductor attempted to get her attention by sounding the train’s horn.

The conductor had attempted to stop the train but was unable to do so in time, police said.