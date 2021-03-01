Merced gasoline prices are rising. Here’s why, and where you can find the cheapest price

The cold weather that brutalized Texas last month is being felt indirectly in California, as the southern freeze contributed to an ongoing increase in gasoline prices over the past couple of weeks.

In Merced, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded regular gasoline has climbed by about 26 cents per gallon over the past month, from about $3.32 at the pump to about $3.57 on Monday, according to data from AAA Gas Prices.

Average prices in Merced are now higher than they were a year ago, before the global coronavirus pandemic was felt in the central San Joaquin Valley.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold-weather-related (refinery) shutdowns in Texas,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. “But going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course.”

Prices in Merced are lower than California’s statewide average. GasBuddy reports that the current average price for regular unleaded is about $3.69 per gallon – up from $3.42 a month ago, and about 12 cents per gallon higher than the average in the Merced market.

The national average price on Monday was $2.72 per gallon, GasBuddy reported. GasBuddy data is based on real-time reports from customers of prices found at more than 150,000 stations across the country.

AAA, the auto club, said the February storm pushed 26 U.S. oil refineries offline. Nationwide, refinery utilization fell to 68%, well below the average of 83%, according to Energy Information Administration data cited by AAA.

While the Texas freeze is unlikely to continue to drive fuel prices up, GasBuddy’s DeHaan said, “several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam.”

Gasoline demand last week nationwide was the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began “as cases continue to drop and Americans are filling up more,” DeHaan added.

While the average pump price in the Merced market was about $3.57 per gallon on Monday, the actual prices vary from station to station, and a little bit of looking around could save drivers a few pennies, nickels or dimes.

In Merced area, the cheapest cash prices reported by GasBuddy for regular unleaded were $3.24 per gallon at two locations: the Costco wholesale membership store on R Street, and at a Valero Corner Store at G Street and Alexander Avenue.

In Atwater, the lowest GasBuddy price was $3.21 per gallon at the Brothers Royal Crown Min Mart at Buhach and Bellevue roads. Even lower prices were reported in Livingston, where a Kwik Serve convenience store at Davis and Main streets was selling regular unleaded for $3.17 per gallon, and in Delhi, with a price of $3.15 per gallon at the Delhi 5 Star store at August and Sycamore avenues.