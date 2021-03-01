Merced authorities investigate gas leak, close section of R Street near Olive Avenue

8 p.m. UPDATE:

Merced police said no injuries were reported and traffic is back open. Details are preliminary. Police said a construction crew was working in the area, and a natural gas line was apparently ruptured. PG&E responded to the scene and the incident was resolved.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Authorities have closed a section of R Street between West Olive Avenue and Loughborough drive out to a gas line leak, according to a Merced Police Department Facebook post.

Police have asked that people avoid the area.