Merced authorities investigate gas leak, close section of R Street near Olive Avenue
8 p.m. UPDATE:
Merced police said no injuries were reported and traffic is back open. Details are preliminary. Police said a construction crew was working in the area, and a natural gas line was apparently ruptured. PG&E responded to the scene and the incident was resolved.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
Authorities have closed a section of R Street between West Olive Avenue and Loughborough drive out to a gas line leak, according to a Merced Police Department Facebook post.
Police have asked that people avoid the area.
