Local

Merced County Coroner’s Office seeking help in locating family of 83-year old man

The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Burea is seeking help from the public in locating relatives of 83-year old Bobby Bowen.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Burea is seeking help from the public in locating relatives of 83-year old Bobby Bowen. Merced County Sheriff's Office Merced County Sheriff's Office

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating relatives of 83-year old Bobby Bowen. Attempts to locate Bowen’s relatives have been unsuccessful.

Locating immediate family members is a necessary process in order for the Coroner’s Office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Bobby Bowen is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.

Profile Image of Shawn Jansen
Shawn Jansen
Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.
  Comments  

Environment

Massive ‘space hurricane’ captured spinning over Earth for the first time

Environment

Wildfire smoke up is to 10 times more harmful to breathe than other air pollution, new study finds

Environment

In contentious climate bill, some points of possible agreement

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service