Merced County Coroner’s Office seeking help in locating family of 83-year old man

The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Burea is seeking help from the public in locating relatives of 83-year old Bobby Bowen. Merced County Sheriff's Office

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating relatives of 83-year old Bobby Bowen. Attempts to locate Bowen’s relatives have been unsuccessful.

Locating immediate family members is a necessary process in order for the Coroner’s Office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Bobby Bowen is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.