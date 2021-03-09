Merced County Fair canceled for second year — but in-person livestock show to resume

All Alaskan Racing Pigs leap over a hurdle during a race on the opening night of the Merced County Fair in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County will spend another summer devoid of a flagship annual community tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Merced County Fair is canceled for the second year in a row, a news release confirmed on Tuesday. The 2021 fair had been scheduled for June 9 through 13.

“The decision to cancel the 2021 Merced County Fair was a heartbreaking one to make, but given the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 we sadly do not see large public events returning by June,” said Merced County Fair CEO Teresa Burrola in the news release.

During normal years, the Merced County Fair is a boon in generating more than $23 million for the local economy, the release said. Crowds numbering around 70,000 flock to the fairgrounds over the five-day event — a volume of attendees that may seem inconceivable after a year of living amid pandemic-mandated limitations.

Instead than hosting community festivities, the fairgrounds have operated as a COVID-19 testing site throughout the pandemic.

The decision to cancel was unanimously made by the Merced County Fair Board of Directors and the fair CEO on account of continued COVID-19 uncertainty and statewide restrictions on large public events, the release said.

Livestock show will continue

But in some ways, modifications to this year’s cancellation are representative of the progress made since the 2020 fair was called off in April last year.

Back then, the pandemic’s severity and lingering questions about what kinds of activities could be practiced safely caused the county fair’s in-person events to be axed entirely. A virtual livestock sale was held for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibitors who had worked hard in the months leading up to the fair being unexpectedly halted.

This year, however, conditions have been deemed safe enough to permit a modified in-person livestock show and sale with COVID-19 precautions. Holding this aspect in-person will help keep the spirit of the fair alive and support 4-H and FFA students, the release said.

“We are focused on finalizing plans that would allow for a modified in-person livestock show and sale – giving our 4-H and FFA kids the important experience of showing their animal projects at our fairgrounds,” Burrola said in the release.

Still, many aspects of the fair as it is known traditionally will remain absent from this year’s festivities.

“We are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to display the hard work of our incredible community for attendees to enjoy,” said Merced County Fair Board President Carol Sartori-Silva in the release.

“These exhibits are what make the Merced County Fair so unique and is a top highlight for fairgoers that is greatly missed, along with our other annual fair traditions.”