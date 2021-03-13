Merced County’s The Bus will begin collecting fares from passengers again Monday

The Bus stops on West 16th Street near O Street in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

The Bus will begin collecting fares on all if its services starting on Monday, March 15.

Fares were suspended in April last year on all fixed-routes and paratransit services to help mitigate COVID-19 exposure by reducing contact between bus operators and passengers.

There are several ways passengers can pay their bus fares.

The Merced Transpo will reopen on Monday and will have all bus pass types available for purchase by credit and debit card only. No cash will be accepted.

Passengers can use cash to purchase one-day and seven-day passes onboard the bus. The Bus administrative office located at 369 W. 18th Street in Merced will also sell all pass types and will take all forms of payment.

Several free fare programs that were in place before the fare suspension will also return. All students attending UC Merced and Merced College are able to ride any fixed-route service by showing their current student ID to the driver when boarding. In addition, free rides will also continue to be provided to all seniors, veterans, and ADA-eligible passengers on fixed-route services through the Measure V fare program.

Additional COVID-19 safety precautions will still remain in place like daily disinfecting the buses and social distancing measures. Passengers must wear a face mask while riding the bus and while waiting at bus stops.