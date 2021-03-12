Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine now available in Merced County, more clinics scheduled

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Merced County, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes the third vaccine locally against the virus, joining the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Unlike the other vaccines — which need two does for vaccination — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose.

“This pandemic has greatly affected our community and we want to minimize any further effects by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. If you are in an eligible tier, do not wait for a specific vaccine and place yourself or those you love at-risk of contracting or spreading the virus,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, county health officer.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was created based on viral vector technology, which is the same technology proven to be safe and effective in other vaccines, such as the Ebola vaccine, according to a press release from the Merced County Department of Public Health.

The health department stressed the vaccine does not infect individuals with a live virus and does not contain any fetal cells.

“All three vaccine options have been deemed effective in preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19,” the health department stated in the release.

There are four COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Merced County next week.

On Monday there will be a clinic at the D.E.S. Hall in Dos Palos, located at 1357 Elgin Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday there will be clinic held at the Merced County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursday one will be held at the Los Banos Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, March 20 there will be another clinic at the Merced County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinics are all by appointment only.

Residents are encouraged to visit finder.vaccinatemercedcounty.com to search for other vaccine clinic availability in Merced County.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to a computer or internet can call the Public Health Information Line at 209-381-1180 to request notifications for future vaccine clinic appointments (on a first come, first served basis).

To receive e-mail notifications when additional vaccine clinics become available, register at www.vaccinatemercedcounty.com.