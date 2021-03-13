Local

Juvenile hit by train and killed, Merced police say, with investigation underway

A young person was killed after apparently behind hit by a train late Saturday afternoon, triggering a Merced Police Department investigation.

The accident occurred in the area of P Street and 24th Street. No further details about the victim had been released.

“Based on our preliminary investigation it appears that a juvenile was struck and killed while trying to cross the tracks with friends,” the Merced Police Department stated in a news release.

As of 4 p.m., the train remained stopped and blocking traffic in the area.

Police advise residents to select alternate routes for the next several hours.

Profile Image of Shawn Jansen
Shawn Jansen
Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.
