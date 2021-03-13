Juvenile hit by train and killed, Merced police say, with investigation underway

A young person was killed after apparently behind hit by a train late Saturday afternoon, triggering a Merced Police Department investigation.

The accident occurred in the area of P Street and 24th Street. No further details about the victim had been released.

“Based on our preliminary investigation it appears that a juvenile was struck and killed while trying to cross the tracks with friends,” the Merced Police Department stated in a news release.

As of 4 p.m., the train remained stopped and blocking traffic in the area.

Police advise residents to select alternate routes for the next several hours.