Teenager flown to hospital after suffering injuries in go-kart crash, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A teenager was transported to the hospital Saturday after suffering injuries in a go-kart crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle which authorities described as a go-kart, in the area of an almond orchard in the 8000 block of Olive Avenue in Winton, according to CHP Sgt. Danny Bowen.

Bowen said a 15-year-old female driver and 14-year-old female passenger, both of Winton, were traveling westbound in the area of an orchard when for unknown reasons the driver lost control and struck an almond tree.

Authorities said the passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the impact and suffered lacerations to her head. She was transported by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital with major injuries.

According to the CHP, neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision which is under investigation, according to Bowen.