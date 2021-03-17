Local

Merced County Coroner requests public’s help locating man’s family

Felix Morales-Cruz, 50. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office.
The Merced County Coroner’s Office requesting the public’s help locating relatives of a deceased man.

After searching numerous personnel records, staff have been unsuccessful in locating relatives of 50-year-old Felix Morales-Cruz, according to a Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau news release.

Locating family members of the deceased is necessary for the Coroner’s Office to not only release the body, but to allow the person to have a proper burial.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about Felix Morales-Cruz is asked to contact the Merced County Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369
