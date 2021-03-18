Merced City Schools superintendent accused of sexual harassment, unwanted touching

Merced City School District Superintendent Richard “Al” Rogers. Screen grab from Merced Sun-Star video. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A civil complaint filed this month by an administrator at Merced City School District is accusing superintendent Richard “Al” Rogers of sexual harassment.

The complaint was filed March 8 in Merced County Superior Court — three days after Rogers was placed on paid leave by the district, pending an internal investigation.

The Sun-Star has a policy of not identifying alleged victims of sexual harassment, and is not identifying the plaintiff.

In the complaint the woman said she was asked by Rogers to work for the district in spring 2020. Not long after she started, she was subjected to harassment that included — but was not limited to — demeaning comments, unwanted touching, unwanted sexual advances and other unacceptable forms of behavior.

Rogers, reached on Thursday by the Sun-Star, denied the allegations, saying he expects to be exonerated. “Honestly I didn’t do any of those things and I’m heartbroken by the allegations and all of that,” Rogers told the Sun-Star, “But also I have to trust the process — the investigation — and so forth will bear out my innocence, honestly, and I can get back to work no expectations.”

District officials on Thursday said in a statement they had just learned of the complaint and have not yet reviewed it. The district has hired an independent attorney to represent the district.

“We expect the investigation to be fair, thorough, and as prompt as possible. The board will be following all legally required protocols as it moves through this process.” Birdi Olivarez-Kidwell, the board’s president, said in a statement.

The complaint is the latest legal action taken by an employee against the district. A elementary school counselor recently sued a former principal in the district for allegedly sexually harassing her with “stalker-like behavior.”