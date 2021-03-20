Bulky and bland, Merced’s utility boxes may soon be canvasses for local artists

Artist Jen Malloy is shown painting a utility box in Modesto. Leaders in Merced’s arts community hope to launch a similar project here. mbicek@modbee.com

Those bulky gray utility boxes marring downtown Merced’s appeal may soon get a much-needed artistic makeover, courtesy of local creatives.

The Merced Arts and Culture Advisory Commission recently received artist applications proposing painted designs on the boxes to brighten up downtown’s scene.

The project is similar to those seen in many other cities. The ugly — but essential — components of urban living are transformed into art and beauty.

Merced Mayor Matt Serratto said the idea fits into the city’s overarching goal of revitalizing the Merced community.

“It adds character, it adds fun (to downtown),” Serratto said. “It’s supposed to get us to really think about the beauty of our public spaces and take advantage of them.”

Project details are still being worked out by the commission and will ultimately need City Council approval before moving forward. But city officials say that if approved by the council, Merced residents could begin seeing artists out painting downtown utility boxes by May.

The utility boxes’ design theme would reflect the artists’ interpretation of celebrating the arts in Merced, commission chair Colton Dennis told the Sun-Star. “We want it to reflect our community,” Dennis said of the project.

Fifteen applications were received, all from artists based in the county.

“We have a lot of talent, we have a really underrated local art scene,” Serratto said.

Utility box project teases bigger Merced arts plans

The project idea had been kicked around within the city for years, but upon beginning his first mayoral term this year, Serratto said it seemed like the time to get it moving.

Dennis, Serratto and Gil Cardon, who sits on the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, have spearheaded efforts to get the project well-funded without added expense to the Merced taxpayer’s dollar.

Planners initially envisioned just eight painted utility boxes, but fundraising for the project about tripled the original goal, Serratto said.

The nearly $20,000 raised will fund each of the 15 artists’ visions with money left over for another round of boxes.

The painted boxes are expected to span from The Mainzer to the Merced Theatre.. The project is representative of a footprint for the city’s larger ongoing vision of a downtown Merced arts and culture district, Dennis said.

The district is imagined as an officially designated, walkable space that highlights Merced’s rich arts scene and diverse cultures.

Downtown’s West Main Street is already home to pillars of the local arts like the Merced Multicultural Arts Center and Playhouse Merced. These community gems, plus the revamped historic Tioga and El Capitan hotels, make downtown a natural fit as an arts and culture district, city officials have said.

The district would likely span the downtown core of West Main Street, including side streets like Canal Street. It would encompass art studios, cultural centers, multicultural restaurants and food trucks — a recent addition to downtown Merced’s growing amenities.

“It may take some time, but we’ll get there,” Dennis said. “This is just the beginning.”

City discussion over how to best plan for and fund the potential district have been ruminated over since last year. Conversations about how to move forward are still regularly taking place between the Arts and Culture Advisory Commission.

The city is also considering other possible regional designations in the future, like a south Merced mural district or a Bear Creek nature-arts district.

“The next two years, hopefully we see a lot of good changes,” Serratto said. “Let’s trade trash for art, let’s trade trash and vacant buildings for a beautiful space people can enjoy.”