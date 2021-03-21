Two residents displaced by structure fire at home in Merced, fire officials say

Two people have been displaced after a structure fire Sunday damaged a home in Merced.

According to Merced City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mickey Brunelli, firefighters responded at 10:55 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at a home in the 2600 block of Branco Avenue.

Brunelli said the first engine on scene reported heavy fire coming from a bedroom located on the side of the residence.

“There were two occupants home at the time of the fire but they did safely get out and no injuries were reported,” Brunelli said.

Three engines and one ladder truck responded to the fire. According to Brunelli, fire officials are evaluating the extent of the damaged caused by the fire. Brunelli said the damage is significant enough to displace the two residents who will be assisted by family members.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is under investigation.