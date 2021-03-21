Local

Merced police ask public for help locating missing elderly woman

The Merced Police Department has asked the public for help locating 85-year-old Maria Mosley who was last seen in the 3200 block of Loughborough Drive on Saturday. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department.
Authorities have asked the public to help find a missing elderly woman in Merced.

Maria Mosley, 85, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Loughborough Drive, according to the Merced Police Department.

Mosley was described as Hispanic, standing about 4 feet, 9 inches and weighing 170 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a “red/black style poncho” and carrying a flower purse, according to a Merced Police news release.

Anyone with information about Mosley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Merced police dispatch at 209-385-6905.

