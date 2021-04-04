A new streaming science fiction series just debuted — and it was shot in Merced County

Joseph T Hypes, who plays Max Recloud in Chronofilm, is shown here.

Not long ago, Merced County actors Joseph T. and Robert Hypes envisioned a world where they could travel through time — and watch as history unfolds.

Through hard work, dedication and commitment to their craft, the twin brothers’ science fiction vision has become a reality with the release of the “Chronofilm,” web series that debuted on Amazon Prime in late February.

The brothers came up with the idea for the film four years ago and began filming in 2017. While filming took eight weeks, it took three years to finally bring the eight-episode series to fruition, said Joseph T. Hypes.

“As we kind of went through the production of that film, we really just kind of fell in love with the story and the idea of being able to go back in time and observe history without changing it,” said Robert Hypes, series director.

The cast is composed of Valley residents and the series is almost filmed entirely in Merced County. Viewers can expect to see many familiar sites like the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, Lake Yosemite and Castle Noz in Snelling, to name a few.

To generate funds for the independent web series, the cast did a crowdfunding project where they were able to generate enough money from investors, producers and the community for the first season.

Robert Hypes said the cost for equipment came to more than $8,500.

Writer Andrew Burkum explained the series focuses on a group of people who work at an entertainment company called the Chronofilm Institute.

However, it’s anything but an ordinary institute. The characters travel through different eras of time and places — ranging from the Soviet Union during World War II to the Deep South amid the Civil Rights Movement.

During the team’s travels they record history as it happens, not altering or changing any detail. They take the footage and use it to create a show with “ultra-realistic depictions of historical events.”

The show ends up becoming a hit, generating massive television ratings.

But it’s also controversial because sometimes the events depicted do not necessarily match what’s in history books. Yet the public is unaware the team is actually using historical footage shot during their time travels.

Along the way the team discovers deeper truths about the Chronofilm Institute. Plus, they must also come together to make decisions about whether to change the circumstances of history itself.

Local cast of actors

The cast includes Joseph T. Hypes as Max Recloud, the team’s leader. Madison Mitchell plays Freeman, a socially-awkward tech genius. Patrick Nalty plays Mitch Jackson, a fiercely loyal member of the team who will fight to the death for the team if necessary. Colton Dennis plays Richard Kline, a caring team member with a military background.

Making Chronofilm did not come without challenges. Most of the cast work full time jobs outside of acting.

“That was definitely one of the hurdles that we faced was creating a schedule that everyone could be there when they wanted to be there, Joseph T. Hypes said. “If you love something, people make the time to do it.”

The dedication of the cast has already landed some awards for the series. Some of those victories include Best Ensemble from Oniros Film Awards, Best Sci-Fi series and the Best Web/TV Pilot at the 2020 Vegas Movie Awards, and quarter finalist at the 2020 Top Shorts Film Festival.

Matthew David Wheeler’s music also helped seal those wins, Robert Hypes said. Wheeler created the music in a matter of weeks.

Coming from a theater background, Wheeler wanted to create music to emulate the journey of each character — from Recloud’s “virtual tortured soul” to Freeman’s struggle with relationships.

“The end goal was always to create something and then try to get it on Amazon Prime, and they have been great over the last few years with independent creators and (act) as an avenue for people that create their own work to be able to release it to a worldwide audience or larger audience,” Joseph T. Hypes said.

The cast is expected to go into pre-production for season two in May or June, while a release date is expected sometime in early 2022. For now, Mitchell said audiences can expect more adventures and seeing how the characters evolve in season two.

“I think we’re going to see why they make the choices they do and the pressure that comes with working at the Institute. Everyone had to make choices and lives were at stake and I think we might see a little more of that,” Mitchell said.