Downtown Merced’s El Capitan Hotel: The birthplace of social clubs

The El Capitan Hotel on M and Main Streets was built in 1912. This picture taken circa 1922 shows the arrival or departure of the hotel guests.

Editor’s Note: Merced County historian Sarah Lim wrote this column in anticipation of the newly-renovated El Capitan Hotel’s opening, which is scheduled for March 31.

El Capitan Hotel is closely identified with Merced’s inception and expansion.

The end of this month will mark the grand opening of the hotel for the fourth time in Merced’s history (first in 1872, second in 1912, and third in 1936). As we are anticipating this historic event, the celebration will, without a doubt, provide much-needed joy and optimism for our community during these difficult times.

For folks who cherish Merced history, this is an especially momentous event. This modern boutique hotel pays homage to our rich past and embraces our vibrant future.

The hotel has decorated the guest rooms with wallpaper that features Merced landmarks and the lobby with paintings and ceramic pieces that showcase our local talent.

Recently, I was invited to present a lesson about Merced history to new hotel staff during their orientation.

The history of the El Capitan begins with the construction of the original hotel building on 16th and N Streets in 1872.

After this first hotel in Merced was razed by the railroad company in 1900, it took another 12 years for the Merced Hotel Company to erect a new hotel on M and Main Streets.

In addition to being a world-class accommodation for Yosemite-bound tourists, the new El Capitan Hotel was also the center of local activities and the birthplace of several organizations.

One of these clubs was the Society of Merced County Pioneers organized on May 23, 1914, which may have been a predecessor of the Merced County Old Timers Association.

It all started when Carter Landram invited about three dozen individuals to have a luncheon at the El Capitan. Attendees, who arrived in Merced County prior to 1876, included Merced’s first mayor M. D. Wood, Justice of the Peace I. J. Buckley of Snelling, former County Supervisor W. J. Stockton of Los Banos, and Father M. McNamara of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The 34 pioneers who gathered at the El Capitan not only enjoyed a satisfying meal but also an interesting program presented by Father McNamara, E. L. Sturgeon, J. Q. Drummond, L. R. Fancher, W. J. Stockton, and B. F. Fowler about their early settlement in the county. By the end of the banquet, the attendees felt it would be nice to make this event an annual tradition; therefore, they decided to start the Society of Merced County Pioneers. Toastmaster M. D. Wood was elected president.

Subsequently, a committee for the annual banquet was established with Judge F. H. Farrar as chairman and L. R. Fancher and W. J. Stockton as committee members. There was also the discussion to change the membership qualification from settlement prior to 1876 to a minimum of 40 years residence in the county.

While the old timers gathered at the El Capitan to reminisce about the past, Merced Rotarians were looking to the future to make Merced a better place. The first Rotary meeting was held on Dec. 7, 1921 in the El Capitan Hotel with 16 charter members. The slate of officers included Myron Warner, president; W. H. Killman, vice-president; E. N. Baker, secretary; J. R. Flynn, treasurer; and J. McInerney, sergeant-at-arms.

To assist with this inaugural event, the sponsoring Modesto Rotary Club with its 50 members came down. They brought with them not only the knowledge of running the meeting smoothly but also an orchestra to celebrate this special occasion. The El Capitan became the home for the Merced Rotary Club where they would meet every Wednesday at noon.

Some of the first projects that the Merced Rotarians worked on to improve the Merced community included assisting the building of Mercy Hospital along Bear Creek, making donations to the Merced Women’s Club building fund, and raising funds for playground equipment.

The Merced Rotary Club will be celebrating its centennial this December, but the Merced Lions Club is not that far behind. The Lions Club was organized on March 10, 1922 with 31 charter members at the El Capitan Hotel. The ceremony was presided over by District Deputy Governor Orlando Jones and celebrated with a large number of Lions from Richmond, Fresno, and Madera. In addition, the Richmond Lions brought with them a jazz band for entertainment.

At the initiation meeting, temporary officers were named, and committees were formed including the Nominating Committee for the executive officers. The Merced club decided to hold its weekly meeting at the El Capitan Hotel.

The newly founded club pledged to follow these principles of Lionism: cooperation with other clubs, promotion of public health, hygiene and sanitation, loyalty to the government, adherence to ethical conduct, and cultivation of brotherhood among men. The public health principle is interesting and may have been a guiding value because of the impact of the 1918 flu pandemic.

The next major event for the Merced Lions was on April 15 when District Governor Ray Riley presented the charter to Merced President Chris Jenks and welcomed the members into the Lions Club International. This well-attended ceremony was held, again, at the El Capitan Hotel.

The El Capitan Hotel is rich in history. While celebrating the opening of the new hotel, we should also take a moment to look to the immediate future: the year of 2022 marks the sesquicentennial of the founding of Merced and the opening of the first El Capitan Hotel.