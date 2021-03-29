New Merced County undersheriff sworn in, will serve as Sheriff Warnke’s second in command

A ceremony was held Monday morning outside Merced Courthouse Museum for three members of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, as they took the oath of office in new leadership roles.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke swore in Undersheriff Corey Gibson, Capt. Aaron Rosenberg and Lt. Delray Shelton in front of their family and friends.

Gibson, who was raised in Atwater, takes over the role of undersheriff from Jason Goins, who retired.

The role of undersheriff is the department’s second-in-command next to sheriff. It’s a 24/7 role — overseeing and directing the department’s day-to-day operations.

Gibson began his career in law enforcement after being hired as a reserve deputy sheriff in 1997. He has risen through the ranks of the department since, taking on a variety of responsibilities ranging from being a detective to serving as commanding officer in the department’s corrections division.

“I have a real good understanding of the organization as a whole,” said Gibson. “I think that makes me a really good partner to the sheriff and to help him address some things that maybe he didn’t have personal experience in and hopefully that makes us better as an organization.”

Gibson has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Stanislaus State. He also completed the Merced County Executive Leadership Program hosted by UC Davis.

Shelton, who also sits on the Merced City Council, said he was “grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such of an impactful team” at the Sheriff’s Office. “I’m excited about what’s ahead and the work we get to do for the community in the days to come,” he said.

Shelton was elected to the City Council in 2018. He has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice management and administration plus a graduate degree in executive business administration.

Shelton said he and Sheriff Warnke have known each other for many years and were even neighbors when Shelton was growing up.

“This has been one of the highlights of my life,” Shelton said. “I’m beyond grateful for the support and the words of encouragement along the journey that, not only people here at the Sheriff’s Office has given, but the community at large,” he said.

Capt. Arron Rosenberg became a full time deputy in 1999. He rose through the ranks, was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and was assigned to the corrections division. In 2019 he transitioned to the operations bureau overseeing operations such as the Animal Services Bureau and Charles F. Bludworth Sub-Station in Delhi.

In 2020, Rosenberg was assigned as administrative lieutenant, overseeing the $40 million remodel project for the John Latorraca Correctional Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rosenberg holds an undergraduate degree from the Union Institute and University.

“I think we had great leadership under Undersheriff Goins and now that he’s retired, I think Undersheriff Gibson is the perfect replacement for him and we’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing and really hopefully meet the expectations of the public,” Rosenberg said.

Also during the ceremony, Deputy Julio Ibarra-Perez was presented the Lifesaving Medal with Valor after assisting Sgt. Clint Landrum who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with wanted fugitive Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera in the 19000 block of Highway 33 in Dos Palos on Sept. 4, 2019.

Reserve Deputy Joey Cardenas was awarded the Medal of Merit for Meritorious Service during the ceremony for his service to the community including his involvement in the Sheriff Explorer program and the Sheriff’s Activities League, both of which he has been involved with since 2007.