Local

Despite progress, Merced County remains stuck in state’s purple COVID-19 business tier

Merced County was left behind other Valley counties on Tuesday, remaining in the most restrictive level of coronavirus rules in California’s business-reopening program.

Despite a significant decline in the number of new daily coronavirus cases, Merced County was assigned once again to purple Tier 1 of the state’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Tier 1 represents “widespread” transmission of COVID-19 in the county.

The state Department of Public Health announced the tier assignments on Tuesday morning. Three other Valley counties – Fresno, Madera and Kings – all were promoted into red Tier 2, denoting “substantial” risk of viral spread.

To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Merced County’s daily new-case rate was 9.2 per 100,000 residents – a marked improvement from the 12.9 cases per 100,000 reported last week by the state.

But to officially get into the red tier, when restaurants can legally resume limited indoor dining and gyms can once again let workouts happen indoors, the county must remain below 10 cases per 100,000 for another week. The earliest that the county could advance will be next week, with the April 6 tier assignments.

The tier assignments are typically announced on Tuesdays and take effect on Wednesday.

Of California’s 58 counties, Merced is one of only three, along with Inyo and San Joaquin counties, that remain mired in purple Tier 1.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the Valley as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Environment

Commentary: Exotic ‘pets’: Suffering for sale

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service