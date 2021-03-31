Wednesday update: Merced County reports one new death, 35 new cases, on path to red tier

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as one additional death.

The figures released on Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of Merced County residents who have been infected with the coronavirus over the last 13 months to 30,593, including 436 people who have died.

Merced County remains in purple tier of the state’s COVID rules -- the strictest level. To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Have an average of fewer than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases each day as a rate per 100,000 residents over the course of a week, and

Achieving a rate of less than 8% of residents who are tested for coronavirus coming back with positive results.

Merced County’s daily new-case rate was 8 per 100,000 residents. If the county retains that rate, it should be able to enter red tier by Tuesday.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Merced County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Merced County

Valleywide