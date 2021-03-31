Local

Wednesday update: Merced County reports one new death, 35 new cases, on path to red tier

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as one additional death.

The figures released on Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of Merced County residents who have been infected with the coronavirus over the last 13 months to 30,593, including 436 people who have died.

Merced County remains in purple tier of the state’s COVID rules -- the strictest level. To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Merced County’s daily new-case rate was 8 per 100,000 residents. If the county retains that rate, it should be able to enter red tier by Tuesday.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Merced County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the Valley as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
